The Golden State Warriors entered the 2023-24 NBA season with high aspirations, hoping their offseason moves would let them challenge for another championship. But things haven’t gone to plan Stephen Curry is reportedly frustrated about it.

But according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, the Dubs’ lackluster campaign is not the only reason that explains Steph’s unhappiness. The 35-year-old is seemingly upset with the number of games Draymond Green has missed this season as well.

“He’s been frustrated with the season. There have been frustrations with Draymond missing over half the season due to suspensions,” Slater said about Curry on “HoopsHype” with Michael Scotto, via ClutchPoints. “He does not like where their record is. I think he feels a level of career mortality, although his prime has extended extremely long and doesn’t look like it’s ending any time in the very near future. There still is a career mortality when you’re 35 years old, so he wants to compete now.”

Green has been in the eye of the storm on multiple occasions, being punished by the league for controversial behavior on the court. Klay Thompson, another key member of the Warriors in the last few years, has been on decline this year and it took a toll on the team’s results.

Warriors struggle in first year without Bob Myers

Bob Myers, the architect behind the Warriors’ success in the last decade, left his position as general manager in the offseason. Mike Dunleavy made bold moves to try and keep the team competitive, but they haven’t paid off so far.

In what could be the final years of Curry’s championship window, Dunleavy tried to pair Steph with reputed role players such as Dario Saric and veteran talent such as Chris Paul.

But with the team sitting 12th in the Western Conference at 19-23 and a 4-6 record in its last 10 games, it’s abundantly clear that something is not working. Curry is still capable of leading this franchise to the promised land, but he can’t do it on his own.

Unless the Dubs show a significant improvement in the final stretch, this season will probably make the organization make significant decisions to put Curry in a position to succeed again, because his championship window won’t last forever.