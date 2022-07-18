It's been weeks since Kevin Durant requested a trade out of Brooklyn, yet trade talks seem to be going slow. While the Brooklyn Nets have high demands to let their star go, his suitors reportedly have one big concern about KD.

Even though no one expected Kevin Durant to request a trade out of Brooklyn only a couple of days after Kyrie Irving opted into his player option, the NBA community cannot imagine him returning to the Nets anymore.

However, it will probably take some time before we see KD in another team. Needless to say, there are many teams who would love to acquire his services, but it is not that easy. Not only the Nets have all the leverage they need to make this as long as necessary, but interested teams may not have what Brooklyn demands in return.

Additionally, Durant's suitors also seem to have one major concern when it comes to trading for the 12x NBA All-Star. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, it has nothing to do with his age, but with keeping him happy at the organization.

Rumor: Kevin Durant suitors fear not being able to keep him happy

(Quotes via ClutchPoints)

"Some of it can be attributed to the fact that Durant’s most desired destinations — Phoenix and Miami — are contending teams less than flush with the sort of trade assets that the Nets covet.

"The persistent scuttle around the league, though, is that clubs interested in Durant mostly fear their ability to keep him content more than they feel any concern about his advancing age. 'If the Nets can’t keep him happy, after everything they’ve given him, how are we supposed to?' one Western Conference team official told me."

To be concerned about Durant's mood makes sense. Brooklyn tailored the team the way he wanted, and yet not only it didn't result in a championship, but ended up with KD requesting a trade out of the blue.

His talent is not in question, but the Nets experience makes one wonder what else can a franchise do for him. That being said, the team that ultimately gets him would significantly increase its title possibilities. So going all in for him despite his behavior with Brooklyn could be worth the risk.