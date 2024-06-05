The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly have a dream target to help LeBron James succeed next season, and it's not one of the names that have already been linked with the team.

Having failed to get past the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers have big decisions to make this summer, with LeBron James considering all options for his future.

While the King has a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season, the feeling is that the team can convince James to stay by making the right moves. And of course, that includes bringing new faces to the roster.

According to Sean Deveney of Heavy, an NBA general manager believes the Lakers see Lauri Markkanen as a dream target this offseason, with the Utah Jazz big man looking like a great fit to play alongside Anthony Davis:

“There are a few teams that, when you look at it, he is going to be their dream target,” the GM said. “The Lakers, you get a guy like him with Anthony Davis, and that’s perfect for both guys. The Knicks would love to get hold of him. The Heat, again, put him with Bam (Adebayo) and that is the pair you want to build around, you can send Jimmy (Butler) wherever he wants.“

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers defends Lauri Markkanen #23 of the Utah Jazz during the first half of a game at Delta Center on January 13, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

However, the Lakers will probably face competition for Markkanen, who has made an impression during his time in Salt Lake City. Besides, it appears that the front office won’t go all-in for another star.

Lakers not leaning toward pursuing third star next to LeBron, AD

With three first-rounders, the purple and gold have more than enough to be aggressive in the market. However, word on the street is that Los Angeles prefers to strengthen the rotation rather than breaking the bank for a third star.

“As far as what I think the Lakers are going to do, my sense is they are leaning more toward upgrading the supporting cast rather than the three-star model and I say that for a couple reasons. One, it’s difficult to trade for a star,” Jovan Buha of The Athletic wrote. “… There’s still a lot of uncertainty as of right now in terms of which stars are actually going to be available closer to the draft and free agency when the Lakers would be potentially looking to make a big, splashy trade.”

The Lakers made an interesting run to the Conference Finals in 2023, but lacking consistency in the following season proved costly as the team had to face the #2 seed and reigning champs Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs.

The franchise is looking to take a different direction with Darvin Ham no longer at the Lakers’ helm, but it remains to be seen who make up the roster by November. Because, as of now, not even LeBron’s presence is guaranteed.