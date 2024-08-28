LeBron James and Stephen Curry may not be the only active NBA players guaranteed a Hall of Fame spot.

Both LeBron James and Stephen Curry are still active in the NBA and it doesn’t look like they will stop anytime soon. However, what everyone knows is the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will be waiting for them when it’s all said and done.

With four NBA championships and the league’s all-time scoring record under his belt, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has even made a case to be considered the GOAT over Michael Jordan.

The Golden State Warriors icon, on the other hand, has established himself as the greatest shooter of all time while setting the record for the most three-pointers scored in NBA history. And just like James, Curry boasts four rings.

But according to Basketball Reference, they are not the only active NBA players with 100% Hall of Fame probability. Besides James and Curry, the other current stars with a guaranteed spot are Kevin Durant and Chris Paul.

Chris Paul #3 and Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns stand on the court during a timeout form the second half of the NBA game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Footprint Center on March 29, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Hall of Fame probability for active NBA players, according to Basketball Reference

LeBron James – 100.00% Kevin Durant – 100.00% Chris Paul – 100.00% Stephen Curry – 100.00% James Harden – 99.99% Russell Westbrook – 99.93% Anthony Davis – 99.60% Damian Lillard – 98.71% Giannis Antetokounmpo – 98.68% Nikola Jokić – 98.04% Paul George – 97.86% Kyrie Irving – 93.45% Kawhi Leonard – 91.31% Kyle Lowry – 85.74% Draymond Green – 76.82% Kevin Love – 73.47% Jimmy Butler – 72.98% Klay Thompson – 70.21% Joel Embiid – 66.22% DeMar DeRozan – 46.35% Luka Dončić – 41.20% Jayson Tatum – 32.50% John Wall – 32.39% Rudy Gobert – 25.96% Al Horford – 23.78% Karl-Anthony Towns – 22.64% Donovan Mitchell – 12.85% Derrick Rose – 10.52% Trae Young – 9.41% Isaiah Thomas – 7.05% Domantas Sabonis – 6.69% Devin Booker – 4.89% DeAndre Jordan – 3.74% Bradley Beal – 2.26% Khris Middleton – 1.73% Jrue Holiday – 1.67% Andre Drummond – 1.66% Julius Randle – 1.02% Nikola Vučević – 0.92% Mike Conley – 0.80% Jalen Brunson – 0.77% Pascal Siakam – 0.76% Bam Adebayo – 0.76% Fred VanVleet – 0.75% Jaylen Brown – 0.71% Victor Oladipo – 0.56% Danny Green – 0.37% Brook Lopez – 0.30% Gordon Hayward – 0.27% Zach LaVine – 0.25%

Kevin Durant, Chris Paul make sense as future Hall of Famers

While LeBron and Curry’s presence is a no-brainer, it’s also safe to say Durant and Paul are future Hall of Famers. While the former has been one the NBA’s best this century, the latter has left his mark in almost every team he’s played for.

Durant played a pivotal role in the beginning of the Golden State Warriors’ dynasty in the 2010s, and even though he couldn’t succeed elsewhere, no one can’t argue KD is a one-of-a-kind talent the NBA will hardly see again.

Unlike Durant, Paul may not have a championship ring to show up for it, but his impact in the league is also worthy of a Hall of Fame spot. An NBA Rookie of the Year in 2006, CP3 has proven his first year was no fluke with multiple apperances on the All-Star Game and the All-NBA First Team, among other accolades.