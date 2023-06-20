NBA Rumors: The Blazers are going all in for a Heat star to help Damian Lillard

The Portland Trail Blazers are one of the teams to watch in this NBA offseason, especially since Damian Lillard‘s future looks up in the air. The Miami Heat, among other teams, are keeping an eye on the guard’s situation to make a move if he becomes available.

Dame has been loyal to the Blazers all these years, even during the toughest moments. But the 7x All-Star may not tolerate another offseason of rebuilding, since his championship window won’t last forever.

At 32, Lillard still has enough left in the tank to pursue a highly desired ring. The Blazers know their aspirations depend on him, which is why they’re reportedly preparing a great offer to get a Heat star.

Rumor: Blazers preparing huge package to pair Lillard with Bam Adebayo

According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports, the Portland Trail Blazers are preparing a ‘compelling package’ to trade for Bam Adebayo. The Heat big man played a pivotal role in Miami’s deep playoff runs in recent years, including trips to the NBA Finals in 2020 and 2023.

That’s why he would be an interesting addition to help Lillard, but it’s also the same reason Pat Riley wouldn’t let him go so easily: “Miami brass seems very unlikely to consider any Portland overture that doesn’t include standout rookie Shaedon Sharpe, in addition to a package of the No. 3 pick and Anfernee Simons that the Blazers, sources said, have made available in discussions with other teams.”

Fischer added that the only way the Blazers surrender their No. 3 pick is they get a number of ‘premium’ targets in return. Like with any trade rumor, we’ll have to wait and see, but it’s safe to say Portland will be expecting more than Adebayo to give up their privileged draft pick.