The Miami Heat went further than predicted, but in the end, they fell short against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. That’s why Pat Riley is expected to surround Jimmy Butler with another star this offseason.

Because even if many of their players proved a lot of people wrong, this roster could clearly use an upgrade to try and win a championship next year. If not, they would be wasting a great opportunity.

Though recruiting players is the front office’s job, team leaders usually get involved to try and convince other stars to join them. Butler, for instance, is reportedly doing so.

Rumor: Jimmy Butler helping to bring Damian Lillard to Miami

The Heat are reportedly interested in landing Damian Lillard for next season, and according to David Aldridge of The Athletic, Butler is playing his part. The report claims the Marquette product is a “central part of the Heat’s recruiting pitch.”

It makes sense, since Butler is the team’s face and one of the reasons Miami can dream with a championship. With Lillard on board, the Heat would definitely be a candidate to make the Finals in consecutive seasons.