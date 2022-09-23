The Los Angeles Lakers could've revamped their roster with Myles Turner and Buddy Hield, but that's no longer the case.

The Los Angeles Lakers missed on another solid reinforcement when the Detroit Pistons traded for Bojan Bogdanovic. They're still reportedly in the market for a couple of veterans, but it seems like they're running out of options.

Several reports stated that the Lakers were in talks with the Indiana Pacers about a deal that would get them Myles Turner and Buddy Hield in return for Russell Westbrook and two first-round picks.

However, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that those trade talks have ended, as Rob Pelinka is unwilling to part ways with either of those future first-round picks, even if that's the only way another team takes on Westbrook's $47 million contract.

NBA News: Lakers Didn't Want To Give Up Picks To Get Buddy Hield And Myles Turner

“I'm told the Lakers and Pacers did engage in some trade conversations this week and the Pacers' demand for two unprotected first-round picks for any deal that includes Buddy Hield any Myles Turner," Charania said. "That two first-round pick price is just not appealing for the Lakers.”

Lakers Want Cap Space For 2023, Will Likely Keep Russell Westbrook

All things considered, that means the Lakers would most likely keep Westbrook during the final year of his contract. That way, they'd still keep their two picks and would clear plenty of cap space for next season:

"According to a high-level Lakers source, their refusal to do Westbrook deals with Indiana and Utah that have been discussed in various capacities for months has everything to do with this hopeful vision for their future beyond this season," reported The Athletic. "In July 2023 the Lakers could not only be flushed with enough cash to add another maximum-salary-level player but also in possession of their first-round picks from 2027 and 2029."

"(...) Add in that retaining the first-round picks could open up all sorts of impactful opportunities on the trade market, and you start to see why there’s such a strong reluctance to make any moves that would hinder this plan."

So, the Lakers might not be able to compete at the highest level this season, as Westbrook has proven to be a poor fit next to their core. But at least it's clear that they have a plan for the future.