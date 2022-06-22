As rumors swirled that Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert could join the Chicago Bulls for the upcoming NBA season, a team appeared on his horizon that could prevent the trade.

One of the most coveted players for the upcoming NBA season is undoubtedly center Rudy Gobert. Originally, it was speculated that the Utah Jazz had already resigned themselves to losing their French star to the Chicago Bulls, however, another suitor appeared in the equation and could end up taking him away from Chicago.

The 29-year-old big man landed in the NBA in 2013 at the age of 19 and since then has left signs of his quality that justify the interest that several teams have in him. In the season that just ended with the crowning of Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors, Gobert finished as the league's leader in rebounds.

Likewise, this season, the Utah Jazz enjoyed his performances, which led him to be included for the sixth time in his NBA career in the best defensive quintet in the league and added his third participation in the All-Star game.

The team that could snatch Rudy Gobert away from the Chicago Bulls

Rumors suggested that the Bulls would be the new destination for the French star, silver medalist at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but a new competitor has entered the bidding for Gobert and has a very clear plan for what it would like to include him in its roster.

According to Evan Sidery of Basketball News.com, the Minnesota Timberwolves are reportedly interested in signing Rudy Gobert and Clint Capela from the Atlanta Hawks to bolster the lineup that already features Karl-Anthony Towns.

This is how the Minnesota Timberwolves plan to strengthen their team to first have a regular and consistent attendance in the NBA Playoffs and then think about getting out of the group of the 11 franchises that have never won a championship in this league.