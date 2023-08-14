The Golden State Warriors made a risky bet to begin the offseason. Even if they weren’t that high on Jordan Poole anymore, swapping him for Chris Paul raised more questions than answers.

Some people doubt he’ll be able to coexist with Stephen Curry, not because of the fit but because of the fact that he’ll likely have to come off the bench, which is unchartered territory for him.

With that in mind, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report put together a trade idea that would send Paul, Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and 2028 first-round pick (top-seven protected) to the Toronto Raptors in return for Pascal Siakam.

Warriors Could Trade For Siakam

(Transcript via Bleacher Report)

“So, is this too much for Golden State to pay for a rental? You could maybe argue that, but the Warriors wouldn’t if they felt the trade moved them closer to another championship. They need more scoring punch, playmaking, length and defensive versatility, and Siakam checks every box. He’s a two-time All-Star and two-time All-NBA selection for a reason.

Put Siakam in the same frontcourt as Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson manning the guard spots, and that sure looks like a championship-caliber lineup.”

Of course, this would only happen if the Paul experiment doesn’t get off to a solid start, and while getting Siakam could be costly, he’d give them another versatile defender and shotmaker to pursue another championship.