With the Golden State Warriors struggling to be at their best, a Western Conference rival could look to lure Draymond Green away from the Bay area.

The Golden State Warriors put together a combination of youth and experience for this season. And while their youngsters like Moses Moody, James Wiseman, and Jonathan Kumingaare promising, they've failed to make an impact.

Ironically, that could lead the Dubs to part ways with some of their veterans instead. They need to make the most of their contracts and bring in more role players that could help their championship un right now.

With that in mind, most analysts believe that Draymond Green could be the odd man out of this equation. If that's the case, then the Dallas Mavericks could be a logical destination for the versatile defender.

NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Trade For Draymond Green

(via Jack Simone - Heavy)

"'If the Warriors were to make Draymond available, the Mavs would be in the mix there,' a Western Conference executive told Deveney. 'Again, tough to find a deal that would make sense for the Warriors, and any deal involving Draymond – they’re not shopping him now anyway – would probably involve multiple teams, but the Warriors and just about everybody would have interest in the young guys like Josh Green or [Jaden] Hardy.'

(...)

Before the season began, sources spoke with Heavy Sports about Green’s commitment to Golden State. Despite their long tenure together, it was made clear that Green wouldn’t hesitate to leave the Warriors if the move made sense for him.

'If he gets a big offer from [the] Detroit [Pistons] as one example or maybe Dallas or the [Los Angeles] Lakers, somewhere he would like to play? He is not going to be shy about leaving. He understands this business,' a West executive told Deveney."

As good as Green has been for the Dubs, some believe he's already overstayed his welcome in the Bay area, especially after the Jordan Poole situation. So, even though this may seem far-fetched, it wouldn't be all that surprising.