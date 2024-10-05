Trending topics:
soccer

Liverpool star claims Lionel Messi is the greatest player in soccer history

A Liverpool star has named Lionel Messi the greatest player in soccer history, after facing the Argentine legend numerous times on the field.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami looks on prior to a game against the Charlotte FC
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami looks on prior to a game against the Charlotte FC

By Gianni Taina

Eight Ballon d’Ors, a World Cup, a trophy case overflowing with titles, and countless match balls collected from hat-tricks. Lionel Messi’s career is unparalleled, shattering records and redefining the game. While his story continues to be written, many of his peers already acknowledge him as the greatest of all time.

This time, it was one of Liverpool’s key players and team leaders who couldn’t help but praise Messi. Trent AlexanderArnold, one of Jürgen Klopp’s brightest discoveries at Anfield, spoke to The Mirror in July 2024, where he hailed Messi as the best player ever.

It has to be Messi for me. The best player I’ve played. The best player that’s ever played the game,” Alexander-Arnold said when asked about the most incredible soccer player he’s ever witnessed. “To imagine anyone better than what I’ve been able to see, my brain doesn’t comprehend it. There’s no way anyone can be better.”

Advertisement

Lionel Messi is the greatest to ever play this game,” he continued. “There’s just a different feeling when you’re playing against him, something I’ve never felt with anyone else. You’re always on red alert when the ball’s near him. I think it’s very rare for a player to create that kind of tension in other players, so for that reason, I have to say it’s him.”

Lionel Messi of Barcelona battles for possession with Fabinho of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Lionel Messi of Barcelona battles for possession with Fabinho of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Advertisement

For me, in so many aspects of the game, he’s probably the best at any given moment. He can almost do whatever he wants on the pitch, so that’s why he’s the best,” Alexander-Arnold concluded.

World soccer stars choose Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as Champions League GOAT

see also

World soccer stars choose Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo as Champions League GOAT

Alexander-Arnold praises Mohamed Salah

Messi wasn’t the only player to receive praise from Alexander-Arnold. The Liverpool right-back also called Mohamed Salah the best teammate he’s ever had. “His consistency, from the very first minute he arrived until today, it’s never dropped,” Trent explained.

Advertisement

It’s remarkable. What he’s done and continues to achieve is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the game and his craft. I’m lucky to witness it every day,” he added. “He’s tireless, pushing himself every day to get better, keep improving, and break every record in sight,” Alexander-Arnold concluded.

gianni taina
Gianni Taina

Gianni Taina is a bilingual journalist, fluent in English and Spanish, specializing in soccer, the NBA, and tennis. He began his professional career in 2020 with Mundo Deportivo US, where he made his initial strides as a writer. Gianni has covered major sports events such as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the NBA Finals, and Grand Slam tournaments like Roland Garros. His ability to report on real-time events and write under pressure has established him as a valuable member of a top-tier team of journalists. In 2024, he joined Bolavip US, where he covers a wide range of sports, including European soccer, MLS, and the NBA. Gianni earned his degree in Communication from Deportea in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

NBA News: Celtics' Jaylen Brown shares key strategy to contain Mavs' Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving
NBA

NBA News: Celtics' Jaylen Brown shares key strategy to contain Mavs' Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving

Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Necaxa live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024
Soccer

Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Necaxa live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Where to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game
NBA

Where to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami vs Toronto FC on Matchday 36 of MLS?
Soccer

Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami vs Toronto FC on Matchday 36 of MLS?

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo