Liverpool star claims Lionel Messi is the greatest player in soccer history

A Liverpool star has named Lionel Messi the greatest player in soccer history, after facing the Argentine legend numerous times on the field.

Eight Ballon d’Ors, a World Cup, a trophy case overflowing with titles, and countless match balls collected from hat-tricks. Lionel Messi’s career is unparalleled, shattering records and redefining the game. While his story continues to be written, many of his peers already acknowledge him as the greatest of all time.

This time, it was one of Liverpool’s key players and team leaders who couldn’t help but praise Messi. Trent Alexander–Arnold, one of Jürgen Klopp’s brightest discoveries at Anfield, spoke to The Mirror in July 2024, where he hailed Messi as the best player ever.

“It has to be Messi for me. The best player I’ve played. The best player that’s ever played the game,” Alexander-Arnold said when asked about the most incredible soccer player he’s ever witnessed. “To imagine anyone better than what I’ve been able to see, my brain doesn’t comprehend it. There’s no way anyone can be better.”

“Lionel Messi is the greatest to ever play this game,” he continued. “There’s just a different feeling when you’re playing against him, something I’ve never felt with anyone else. You’re always on red alert when the ball’s near him. I think it’s very rare for a player to create that kind of tension in other players, so for that reason, I have to say it’s him.”

Lionel Messi of Barcelona battles for possession with Fabinho of Liverpool during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

“For me, in so many aspects of the game, he’s probably the best at any given moment. He can almost do whatever he wants on the pitch, so that’s why he’s the best,” Alexander-Arnold concluded.

Alexander-Arnold praises Mohamed Salah

Messi wasn’t the only player to receive praise from Alexander-Arnold. The Liverpool right-back also called Mohamed Salah the best teammate he’s ever had. “His consistency, from the very first minute he arrived until today, it’s never dropped,” Trent explained.

“It’s remarkable. What he’s done and continues to achieve is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the game and his craft. I’m lucky to witness it every day,” he added. “He’s tireless, pushing himself every day to get better, keep improving, and break every record in sight,” Alexander-Arnold concluded.