Is Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami vs Toronto FC on Matchday 36 of MLS?

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino faces a key decision ahead of the team’s upcoming MLS clash against Toronto FC: should he include Lionel Messi in the starting lineup or opt to rest the superstar in preparation for the crucial playoff run?

With just three days of rest following a hard-fought victory over Columbus Crew that secured the Supporters’ Shield, Inter Miami now shift their focus to Saturday’s showdown with Toronto FC. During a press conference, coach Gerardo Martino provided some insight into his considerations regarding Lionel Messi’s involvement.

When asked directly about Messi, Martino responded with measured caution: “We have to take into account the accumulation of minutes. In Leo’s case, we understand that this will put him back in soccer rhythm and that is what is happening, but it is not a matter of accumulating fatigue.”

The head coach did not confirm whether Messi will feature in the starting XI: “We will see in the next few hours what the decision is regarding the team that will play,” he said, hinting that the Argentine forward is likely to start on the bench. In fact, reports from Saturday morning indicated that the players who started the midweek match against Columbus Crew did not participate in full training.

Rotation expected for Inter Miami against Toronto FC

Martino’s comments suggest that he is leaning toward rotating his squad for the game vs Toronto FC, which could mean that key players like Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, and Jordi Alba will not start the match.

Lionel Messi celebrates against Columbus Crew

The probable starting lineup for Inter Miami includes: Oscar Ustari; Ian Fray, Tomas Avilés, Sergii Kryvtsov, Noah Allen, Franco Negri; Julian Gressel, David Ruiz, Benjamin Cremaschi, Matias Rojas; and Leonardo Campana.

Messi’s packed schedule

A major factor in Martino’s decision is Messi’s demanding schedule in the coming weeks. Following Saturday’s match, the 37-year-old will join Argentina’s national team for the South American World Cup qualifiers, where they will face Venezuela on October 10 and Bolivia on October 15. Just four days later, Messi is expected to be back with Inter Miami for their MLS match against New England Revolution at DRV PNK Stadium.