NBA

Where to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors live in the USA: 2024 NBA Preseason game

Los Angeles Clippers face Golden State Warriors in a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Stephen Curry of Golden State Warriors
© IMAGO / XinhuaStephen Curry of Golden State Warriors

By Leonardo Herrera

Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors face each other in what will be a 2024 NBA Preseason game. Fans should mark their calendars for the game and check out available streaming options in the USA to catch all the live action when it tips off.

[Watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors live for FREE in the USA on Fubo]

As the start of the regular NBA season approaches, teams are gearing up to make a strong push out of the gate, especially those looking to rebound from disappointing campaigns. The Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors, both coming off tough 2023-2024 seasons, are set to face off with a point to prove.

For the Clippers, their first-round playoff exit at the hands of the Dallas Mavericks, who ultimately reached the NBA Finals, was a clear disappointment. The Warriors, however, endured an even tougher season, failing to even reach the playoffs despite boasting one of the league’s top rosters. Now, both teams are determined to bounce back.

When will the Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors match be played?

Los Angeles Clippers take on Golden State Warriors this Saturday, October 5, in a 2024 NBA preseason clash. The game is scheduled for 7:00 PM (ET).

LA Clippers guard Kevin Porter Jr. – IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Los Angeles Clippers vs Golden State Warriors in the USA

Tune this 2024 NBA preseason game between Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors live in the USA on Fubo (free trial). Other options: NBC Sports Bay Area/NBA League Pass.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

