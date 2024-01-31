The Golden State Warriors have had a tough time this season. Despite keeping mostly the same core from last season, this team looks far from an NBA championship contender.

There have been countless rumors regarding what new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. might do. Breaking up the championship core is most definitely a possibility, but it also sounds like a last resort.

Whatever the case, the Warriors will most definitely have to move some pieces around if they want to make the most of Stephen Curry while he’s still in his prime. That’s just a fact.

Warriors Have Mulitple Trade Targets

With that in mind, Warriors insider Anthony Slater reported that the team might not have enough assets to swing for the fences and make a league-shaking deal, but they could still make a couple of moves to bolster their offense:

“There are at least names to consider downstream. Bojan Bogdanović is on an appealing deal ($20 million this season, $19 million non-guaranteed next season) for a 6-40 Detroit Pistons team,” wrote Slater. “So is DeMar DeRozan, on a $28 million expiring for the 22-25 Bulls. Each would boost the offense, though defense has been a bigger issue for both.”

Slater also reports that with Kevon Looney taking a backseat this season, the Warriors could make a splash for a big man, especially considering Steve Kerr has refused to commit to rookie C Trayce Jackson-Davis:

“Kevon Looney is having a down season and is currently watching his minutes disappear after Green’s return,” Slater added. “The Warriors have explored the center market. Could Wendell Carter Jr. be obtained from the Orlando Magic? Atlanta’s Clint Capela is reportedly available. Is Brooklyn’s Nic Claxton worth the price it’d take to get him and whatever contract he’d command in free agency this summer?”

This Warriors team could still have another run in them, but they need to act smartly and swiftly. Otherwise, they could be forced to make some tough decisions in the offseason.