NBA Rumors: Warriors interested in signing former Phoenix Suns as Stephen Curry's new teammate

The Golden State Warriors are looking to reinforce their roster and are already moving ahead of the start of the new NBA season to find backups for superstar Stephen Curry.

In this pre-season preview, the Warriors set their sights on a former Phoenix Suns player who shared the court with Kevin Durant and is wanted by other elite franchises to come off the free agent list.

Warriors are close to signing former Phoenix Suns Nassir Little, according to NBA insider Keith Smith. The forward from North Carolina Tar Heels is a free agent and is intended to be a replacement in Golden State’s offense, to accompany Steph Curry.

Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are also interested in signing Little to fill their roster spots. The 24-year-old was a backup player for the Portland Trail Blazers, his first NBA team, and the Suns, where he played until last season. He is now in the orbit of Golden State’s management, which wants to be strong on offensive alternatives to cover Curry and his teammates.

Little on the Phoenix Suns defending LeBron James alongside former teammate Kevin Durant. Credit: ZhaoxHanrong

Little was a first-round pick selected 25th by the Trail Blazers in the 2019 draft. His highest peak performance came in the 2021-22 season, when he averaged 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in 42 games, which earned him a contract extension. After his first stint with Portland he went to Phoenix, who are now looking to make room on their roster.

Nassir Little’s career injuries

Little has never played more than 60 games in a season and has a string of injuries that do not bode well for his emerging career. The 24-year-old forward’s first significant absence came in the 2021-22 season, when a right shoulder injury prevented him from adding to his numbers. In the 2022-23 campaign, Little sat out 22 games due to the same affliction.

When will Stephen Curry’s Warriors debut in the 2024-25 NBA?

Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors will make their 2024-25 NBA debut on Wednesday, October 23, when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers, Nassir Little’s former team, at the Moda Center, in Oregon.