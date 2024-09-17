Trending topics:
NBA

NBA Rumors: Warriors interested in signing former Phoenix Suns as Stephen Curry's new teammate

Golden State Warriors is eyeing a former Phoenix Suns player to join Stephen Curry next season.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a play during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Three of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center.
© Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty ImagesStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a play during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Three of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at American Airlines Center.

By Ignacio Cairola

The Golden State Warriors are looking to reinforce their roster and are already moving ahead of the start of the new NBA season to find backups for superstar Stephen Curry.

In this pre-season preview, the Warriors set their sights on a former Phoenix Suns player who shared the court with Kevin Durant and is wanted by other elite franchises to come off the free agent list.

Warriors are close to signing former Phoenix Suns Nassir Little, according to NBA insider Keith Smith. The forward from North Carolina Tar Heels is a free agent and is intended to be a replacement in Golden State’s offense, to accompany Steph Curry.

Advertisement

Miami Heat and Boston Celtics are also interested in signing Little to fill their roster spots. The 24-year-old was a backup player for the Portland Trail Blazers, his first NBA team, and the Suns, where he played until last season. He is now in the orbit of Golden State’s management, which wants to be strong on offensive alternatives to cover Curry and his teammates.

Little on the Phoenix Suns defending LeBron James alongside former teammate Kevin Durant. Credit: ZhaoxHanrong

Little on the Phoenix Suns defending LeBron James alongside former teammate Kevin Durant. Credit: ZhaoxHanrong

Advertisement

Little was a first-round pick selected 25th by the Trail Blazers in the 2019 draft. His highest peak performance came in the 2021-22 season, when he averaged 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds in 42 games, which earned him a contract extension. After his first stint with Portland he went to Phoenix, who are now looking to make room on their roster.

NBA Rumors: Warriors owner aims to bring a Milwaukee Bucks star together with Stephen Curry

see also

NBA Rumors: Warriors owner aims to bring a Milwaukee Bucks star together with Stephen Curry

Nassir Little’s career injuries

Little has never played more than 60 games in a season and has a string of injuries that do not bode well for his emerging career. The 24-year-old forward’s first significant absence came in the 2021-22 season, when a right shoulder injury prevented him from adding to his numbers. In the 2022-23 campaign, Little sat out 22 games due to the same affliction.

Advertisement

When will Stephen Curry’s Warriors debut in the 2024-25 NBA?

Steph Curry’s Golden State Warriors will make their 2024-25 NBA debut on Wednesday, October 23, when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers, Nassir Little’s former team, at the Moda Center, in Oregon.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

Check our latest news in Google News

follow us

ALSO READ

MLB Rumors: Yankees star Juan Soto reportedly targeted by surprise NL contender
MLB

MLB Rumors: Yankees star Juan Soto reportedly targeted by surprise NL contender

NFL News: Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley makes major admission after loss to Atlanta Falcons
NFL

NFL News: Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley makes major admission after loss to Atlanta Falcons

Manchester City’s Rodri suggests a player’s strike over too many games
Soccer

Manchester City’s Rodri suggests a player’s strike over too many games

MLB Rumors: Red Sox's Alex Cora under investigation after making big admission about Yankees' Aaron Judge
MLB

MLB Rumors: Red Sox's Alex Cora under investigation after making big admission about Yankees' Aaron Judge

Receive the latest news in your E-mail box

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions

Better Collective Logo