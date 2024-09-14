Trending topics:
NBA Rumors: Miami Heat star on the Golden State Warriors' radar to join Stephen Curry, Draymond Green

The Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, are looking to bolster their roster with a star from the Miami Heat in hopes of securing another NBA championship.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors walks backcourt during a game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on January 14, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
© Stacy Revere/Getty ImagesStephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors walks backcourt during a game against the Chicago Bulls at United Center on January 14, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

By Matías Persuh

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the NBA’s dominant franchises in recent years. However, they haven’t been in the spotlight lately, which is why Steve Kerr and company are looking to strengthen their roster. The target to join Stephen Curry and Draymond Green? A superstar from the Miami Heat.

According to a recent report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Bay Area franchise is ready to shake up the market and bring in an Eastern Conference star to join Curry and Green in their quest for another championship.

The player in question is none other than the experienced Jimmy Butler, who is finishing his contract with the Heat and is open to a change of scenery. Amick said on The TK Show with veteran Bay Area sportswriter Tim Kawakami: “You need the wheels to fall off somewhere—not free agency-wise, talking trade-wise.

“A couple guys who come to mind, Jimmy Butler is going to be a free agent next summer. Didn’t get an extension done. The Warriors, as you know, have interest there and I think probably made a couple calls during the summer., Amick stated.

Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat while playing the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena on March 15, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Jimmy Butler is entering the final year of his deal with the Heat, earning $48.8 million. He also has a $52.4 million player option for 2026. The 34-year-old former Philadelphia 76er and Chicago Bull is one of the many highly talented players who has yet to win an NBA championship.

The challenge of keeping the Warriors at the top

For a few years now, the Golden State Warriors have been unable to cap off the season with a championship, and this is something that concerns both their fans and the management and staff. However, it was Stephen Curry who made sure to affirm that their ambitions remain strong in the NBA.

“You can’t play this game forever, but the fact that I’ve been with the Warriors for this long and that we’ve had this championship window, you want to keep it open for as long as possible,” Curry said

While Klay Thompson‘s departure to the Dallas Mavericks is a significant loss for the Warriors, hopes remain high with Curry and Green. It will be up to Coach Kerr to establish a solid system to lead the team far in the league.

