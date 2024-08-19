NBA Rumors: Warriors may have great news regarding Stephen Curry's future

The Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry and his future with the Bay Area franchise looks promising.

One of the greatest players in NBA history and his future remain uncertain. Elite shooter Stephen Curry is heading into the new season while evaluating what lies ahead for him with the San Francisco franchise, the Golden State Warriors.

Following his successful stint at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where he and his team secured the gold medal for the fifth consecutive edition, Curry is gradually returning to NBA activities and will soon begin preparing for the upcoming season.

With the notable absence of one half of the Splash Brothers, Klay Thompson, Curry, alongside fellow veteran Draymond Green, will once again need to lead the Warriors to the pinnacle of competition in the United States.

Following Thompson’s move to the Dallas Mavericks, many Golden State fans are wondering about the franchise’s future without one of its stars. More specifically, they are curious about what Stephen Curry will do now that he won’t have his best partner alongside him on the court.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after a play in the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on February 22, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

Nonetheless, it seems that Curry’s legacy in San Francisco will continue for a while longer, with the primary goal of once again competing at the top and, who knows, possibly winning another championship ring.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: The surprising reason LeBron James, Stephen Curry were prevented from teaming up

The Chef’s future with the Warriors

Once the Olympics concluded, rumors quickly spread about a potential union between Curry and LeBron James on an NBA team. However, both Steph is intent on staying in San Francisco, and LeBron aims to break a record by playing on the same team as his son Bronny James with the Lakers.

That’s why Curry’s continued presence with the Warriors is tied to a contract extension with the franchise. According to journalist Marc Stein, the four-time champion is eligible to sign a one-year, $62.6 million extension between now and Opening Night on October 22, or he could opt for a slightly more lucrative two-year extension worth around $130 million.

Advertisement

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors celebrates after making a three point basket to break Ray Allen’s record for the most all-time against the New York Knicks during their game at Madison Square Garden on December 14, 2021 in New York City.

Advertisement

The Warriors’ offseason moves

One of the most successful teams in recent years has certainly experienced some jolts during this offseason. The departure of one of its top idols, Klay Thompson, to the Dallas Mavericks, and the inability to sign Lauri Markkanen and Paul George, have prompted the management to reassess the direction of the franchise for this season.

Advertisement

The final decision is to build a team with young talent around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green. Therefore, the management has decided to keep one of the biggest NBA prospects, Brandin Podziemski, on the roster.

Additionally, they have acquired three role players who will aim to enhance the Warriors’ potential. They are Kyle Anderson, Buddy Hield, and De’Anthony Melton.

Advertisement