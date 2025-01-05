Golden State Warriors’ struggles this season have reignited trade rumors, with Steve Kerr eyeing significant moves to bolster their roster. Despite a morale-boosting 121-113 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies, achieved without their star player Stephen Curry, questions remain about their ability to contend for an NBA title. While the addition of Dennis Schroder has provided a spark, the Warriors appear to be one or two key pieces away from reestablishing themselves as championship contenders. Enter Jimmy Butler and Myles Turner—two potential trade targets who could transform their fortunes.

Jimmy Butler has emerged as the Warriors’ primary target. The Miami Heat star finds himself in a precarious position after serving a seven-game suspension, with tensions between Butler and the Heat’s front office, particularly Pat Riley, reaching a breaking point. Both sides appear ready to part ways, and Golden State is poised to capitalize on the opportunity.

Butler’s appeal lies in his ability to deliver in clutch moments. A proven playoff performer, he would provide the Warriors with a secondary scoring option alongside Curry. Butler’s 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.7 assists per game this season demonstrate his continued effectiveness on both ends of the court. His leadership, defensive acumen, and knack for stepping up in critical situations make him an ideal addition for a team looking to make a deep playoff run.

Proposed Trade: Warriors Receive: Jimmy Butler

Heat Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Gary Payton II, 2026 First-Round Pick (GSW)

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors is guarded by Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat.

While the trade would undoubtedly elevate the Warriors’ competitiveness, parting ways with Andrew Wiggins—a versatile defender and key contributor to their recent success—raises concerns about team chemistry.

Turner: The defensive anchor

The Warriors’ second target, Myles Turner, addresses a different but equally pressing need: a true center. Turner’s 15.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game this season highlight his value as a rim protector and floor-spacer. His ability to defend the paint with authority would allow perimeter players like Curry and Draymond Green to play more aggressively, knowing Turner has their back.

Offensively, Turner’s 39.1% three-point shooting adds another dimension to the Warriors’ system, perfectly complementing their pace-and-space philosophy. His mobility and shooting touch would seamlessly integrate into Golden State’s offensive schemes.

Proposed Trade: Warriors Receive: Myles Turner

Pacers Receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski, 2027 First-Round Pick (GSW)

However, the cost of acquiring Turner could be steep, with the Warriors potentially sacrificing promising young players like Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski. This raises questions about the long-term implications for the franchise’s depth and development.

The strategic trade balance

The Warriors face a difficult decision as they weigh the immediate impact of adding Butler or Turner against their long-term aspirations. Butler provides scoring, leadership, and clutch performance, while Turner addresses structural deficiencies in the frontcourt with his defensive presence and shooting range.

Ultimately, the decision will hinge on what Golden State prioritizes: bolstering their championship odds in the short term or preserving assets for sustained success. Either way, the addition of one of these stars would significantly increase their chances of reclaiming their status as NBA title contenders.