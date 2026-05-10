Joel Embiid gets honest about legacy after another 76ers playoff disappointment

Joel Embiid has once again fallen short with the Philadelphia 76ers in what has been one failed attempt after another, but this time he was more open in speaking about what truly matters to him.

Joel Embiid faced another crushing chapter in his professional career today, as the Philadelphia 76ers were officially eliminated from the 2026 NBA playoffs. Following a definitive 144-114 loss that completed a four-game sweep by the New York Knicks, the former MVP offered a raw and vulnerable perspective on where he stands in the game’s history.

Reflecting on the sweep in the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals, Embiid did not shy away from the pain of the moment while maintaining his focus on life beyond the hardwood. “I want to win more than anyone. It s—- to lose. I haven’t won anything, so that hurts,“ he admitted during the post-game press conference at the Wells Fargo Center.

The superstar center emphasized that while his competitive fire remains, his identity is no longer tied solely to championship trophies. “But to go home and raise [his son], raise my daughter, look at my wife in the eyes and understand I’m a good man… Really, that’s all that matters,“ Embiid concluded, highlighting his growth as a family man.

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76ers failures since 2014

Since Embiid was drafted in 2014, the “Process” era has been defined by regular-season brilliance that rarely translates to postseason glory. One of the most heartbreaking moments occurred in 2019, when Kawhi Leonard’s famous quadruple-bounce shot in Game 7 sent the Sixers home in the second round, leaving a crying Embiid to wonder what could have been.

Joel Embiid says “I hate losing”



But Joel says he feels this was a successful season being able to come back. He thought he was done. He says they figured out the knee to be healthy next season pic.twitter.com/eyfvjYMsri — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) May 10, 2026

In 2021, the team suffered another historic collapse as the top-seeded 76ers lost a seven-game series to the underdog Atlanta Hawks. That failure was punctuated by a late-game hesitation from Ben Simmons and multiple blown leads, marking one of the most frustrating exits of Embiid’s career.

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Most recently, despite the addition of stars like Paul George and the rise of Tyrese Maxey, the team has continued to hit a ceiling in the second round. Today’s sweep by the Knicks marks a decade of the Embiid era without a single trip to the Conference Finals, leaving Philadelphia fans searching for answers after yet another promising season ended in disappointment.