The Golden State Warriors are still savoring what has been a memorable NBA title after years of wait. However, the front office should get to work soon as they have contracts to take care of.

It took some time, but the Warriors eventually found their way back to glory days. The Dubs were back at full strength last season, and it paid off. After four years of wait, they were crowned NBA champions again.

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson have proven they still have what it takes to lead a team to a championship. However, some are skeptical about how much they have left in the tank.

Golden State seem to have in Jordan Poole a rising star, but his future with the organization remains unclear. According to Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, a league executive thinks Poole could be on his way out in 2023.

Rumor: Jordan Poole the most likely candidate to leave Golden State next year

(Via Heavy.com)

“Poole, though, could have some [Harrison] Barnes in him,” the executive explained. “He got to show what he can do a bit when everyone was hurt and the team was bad, but he got pushed back within the team once Klay was healthy and everyone was talking about Wiggins and all. It depends on how they handle this contract.

"But if he gets the sense they do not want him, yeah, he is the one I could imagine looking elsewhere, like Barnes did. Of course, they replaced Barnes with Durant. Maybe they’ll do the same with Poole.”

Poole still has one more season to continue developing in Golden State and establish himself in the lineup. His contract is up next year, but if the Warriors give him more room, he may consider staying for longer.