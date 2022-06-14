The future of Zach LaVine has been a big talking point as he heads into the offseason as an unrestricted free agents. According to reports, the Chicago Bulls star could end with all the rumors early in the free agency.

The 2021-22 NBA season has seen the resurgence of one of the most emblematic teams in the league. After four years without making the playoffs, the Chicago Bulls have returned to prominence with a promising campaign for the years to come.

The Bulls may have not gotten great results against the rest of the playoff teams or made a deep run in the postseason, but they can still take a lot of positives from this season. Chicago found an interesting core to build around, hoping to become contenders in the near future.

However, those plans seem to be threatened by the uncertain situation of Zach LaVine. An unrestricted free agent this summer, LaVine admitted he would be open to all options this offseason. But despite the many landing spots he's already been linked with, it seems that his career will continue in the Windy City.

Rumor: Zach LaVine expected to return to the Bulls

"Two-time All-Star Zach LaVine is expected to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls once the free-agency negotiation period opens June 30, sources told B/R," Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report wrote.

"LaVine’s free agency has generated plenty of conversation among NBA personnel over the past few weeks. But despite rumblings that the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers will make plays for LaVine, the coveted swingman is likely to remain with his current team."

Despite he's free to sign with any other team, it seems that LaVine would opt to ink the five-year, $213 million extension he's eligible for in Chicago. Starting over may not be the best option for LaVine, who can instead embrace his role with the Bulls to try and help them become contenders after so many years.

Bulls reportedly willing to trade Nikola Vucevic

This season proved the Bulls have material to build on, but it also became clear that LaVine and DeMar DeRozan will need some help to take this team further. That's why they'd be considering to add another star to the mix.

According to Fischer, the Bulls are exploring potential trades for Nikola Vucevic, who has trade value as a two-time All-Star. Rudy Gobert has been mentioned as a possible target, but the Jazz will probably demand more than Vucevic in return.