Even though most insiders expect him to re-sign with the Chicago Bulls, Zach LaVine will still have plenty of suitors in free agency, including the Atlanta Hawks.

Over the past couple of seasons, Zach LaVine has blossomed as one of the most versatile and explosive scorers in the league. The Chicago Bulls made him an integral part of their offense, pairing him with DeMar DeRozan last season.

But even though the Bulls put together a very competitive squad and they made the playoffs for the first time in LaVine's career, it seems like he's not entirely sold on the franchise going forward.

The Bulls can give LaVine the most money among every single one of his suitors. However, his extension isn't considered a 'slam dunk' as it once was. Now, multiple teams could look to swoop in and lure him.

NBA Rumors: Zach LaVine Could Leave The Bulls

(Transcript via KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago)

"A prominent topic of conversation this week has been Zach LaVine’s future. Opinion — some of it educated, some of it guesswork — is varied on what the Chicago Bulls’ two-time All-Star guard will do when he hits unrestricted free agency on July 1.

But this much is certain: His return to the Bulls no longer is considered the slam dunk it once was.

Whether that stems from LaVine’s own exit interview with local reporters in late April or a genuine belief he will leave the franchise that still can pay him the most is unknown. What’s certain is that league gossip throughout this week has linked LaVine to at least four teams — Lakers, Trail Blazers, Mavericks, Hawks — with almost certainly more to follow."

Hawks Are Interested In LaVine

LaVine wants to have a primary scoring role. So, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report believes that the Atlanta Hawks could be the perfect destination for him, as they can pay him what he wants while also putting the ball in his hands:

"Few teams outside of Chicago can offer LaVine both the maximum salary and the alpha dog scoring role he is said to covet, but sign-and-trade options could deliver him to any number of destinations… Along with Atlanta, Portland is most often mentioned as a top LaVine suitor," Fischer reported.

A one-two punch of LaVine and Trae Young would be offensively spectacular, albeit the defense will certainly be an issue. Then again, they'd be both so young and talented that it's definitely worth the risk.