An NBA star stood up for Bronny James after a huge controversy with Jaylen Brown in Summer League.

A few days ago, Bronny James was in the middle of a huge controversy with the Los Angeles Lakers when Jaylen Brown was caught on video saying the rookie didn’t look like a pro.

That statement immediately became trending topic on social media and put the pressure on Bronny who, at that time, was averaging only 5 points per game with a worrying 23% of field goal percentage.

Jaylen’s comments fueled an enormous debate about the influence of LeBron James to strike a four-year, $7.9 million contract for his son. Furthermore, due to those poor performances, fans and experts wondered if Bronny was worth a second-round pick in the NBA.

Chet Holmgren sends strong message to Bronny James’ critics

Bronny James had the best performance of his young career with the Los Angeles Lakers during a 93-89 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Summer League.

It was the second consecutive solid night for Bronny thanks to 13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks. Also, the field goal percentage keeps showing signs of improvement at 50%.

So, considering what Jaylen Brown said, a young NBA star stood out for Bronny. Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder had a tremendous answer on X. “Looked like a pro.” A brief message to show full support and, although he denied later that it was a shot at Brown, the reference seemed really clear.