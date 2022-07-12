The Utah Jazz have gathered multiple assets to retool their roster. So, what will happen with Donovan Mitchell after the Rudy Gobert trade? They have a plan already.

The Utah Jazz have been one of the best regular-season teams in the NBA for years now. Quin Snyder made them strong at home, a sound-defensive squad, and they slowly built a team that could take down contenders night in and night out.

But they failed to replicate that success in the playoffs. Year after year, the Jazz struggled to keep up with their rivals, make adjustments, and even hold on to big series leads, going home empty-handed every season.

That prompted a major roster overhaul. They traded Rudy Gobert and put together an impressive arsenal of draft picks. Needless to say, that also led to speculation regarding Donovan Mitchell's future.

NBA Rumors: Utah Jazz Won't Trade Donovan Mitchell Now

Nonetheless, it seems like the Jazz have no intention of trading the Louisville product. At least not at a discount. That's why they've recently shut down all rumors about a potential transaction:

"Still, there are signs that the Jazz would prefer to keep Mitchell. After the Gobert trade, a league source told The Tribune that more than a handful of teams called the Jazz to inquire about the availability of Mitchell — and the Jazz's front office shut them all down," reported Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune.

"Those conversations, the Jazz felt, were league executives trying to pounce on a perceived opportunity to trade for Mitchell cheaply," Larsen added. "Even among previously interested teams, there are no deals that are even close for Mitchell at this point in time."

That doesn't mean that Mitchell won't be traded somewhere down the line. The Jazz may not be a better team today than they were last season, and Mitchell's growing frustration could also lead him to request a trade, especially now that they have a new coach calling the shots.