Kevin Durant seems to have burned his bridges with the Brooklyn Nets and it may be only a matter of time before he gets traded. Many teams have been mentioned as possible landing spots, but we may have to add another one to the list.

Though it's been weeks since he submitted a trade request, it looks like Kevin Durant's days in Brooklyn could finally come to an end soon. In the wake of his reported ultimatum to the Nets, team owner Joe Tsai made it clear he's on GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash's side.

That means it's a matter of when, and not if the Nets will part with the 12-time NBA All-Star. While it's true that no team seems capable of satisfying Brooklyn's high demands, it's in the Nets' best interest to find him a new home.

KD may still have four more years under contract, but moving on seems to be the best for all at this point. The big question is which team will actually offer what the Nets expect in return. Either way, Durant knows where he would like to play.

NBA Rumors: The trade that could send Kevin Durant to the Sixers

According to Ian Begley of SNY, Durant not only sees Boston as a desired landing spot, but he would also like to play in Philadelphia. The report claims that the Sixers could pull it off by sending a package that includes Tyrese Maxey, among other players and draft picks:

"Something worth noting: As of earlier this week, there were high-ranking members of the Sixers who’ve felt strongly about engaging with Brooklyn on a Durant trade. It is unknown if Brooklyn and Philadelphia have made any recent progress on a trade.

"Previous reports stated that the Suns were at or near the top of the list of teams Durant would like to be traded to. An offseason trade to Phoenix seems unlikely due to the DeAndre Ayton signing. So what happens now? Well, it’s worth noting that, in addition to Boston, Durant also sees Philadelphia as another welcome landing spot, per people familiar with the matter.

"The Sixers would almost certainly have to include Tyrese Maxey in a trade for Durant. Given the dynamics at play, you’d think that Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle and other players/draft picks would be included."

A few months ago, Joel Embiid was understood to ask the front office to 'exhaust' all options to bring Durant. The 76ers would clearly benefit from having a proven winner like him, but is this realistic considering that James Harden is on the team? Only time will tell how this situation unfolds.