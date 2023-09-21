Following years of trade speculation, Buddy Hield, one of the best shooters in the NBA, is finally up for grabs. The Indiana Pacers have officially made the former Sacramento Kings shooting guard available for trade.

While not a plus-defender, Hield is a walking bucket from all three levels, and his ability to knock down shots from beyond the arc ranks among the most prominent in the game.

Hield’s three-point shooting will grant him plenty of suitors around the league. With that in mind, we’ve put together a list of the three most logical destinations for him right now.

3 Potential Landing Spots For Buddy Hield

Los Angeles Lakers: The Los Angeles Lakers already made some big moves this offseason, but the team could get even better with this addition. Having him backing up Austin Reaves could do wonders for Darvin Ham’s team, not to mention that he’d be their best three-point shooter right away.

Brooklyn Nets: The Brooklyn Nets don’t want to tank right now, and they need to find as many mid-level talent guys as they can. That’s why Buddy Hield is a perfect fit for what they need, and he could both start or come off the bench for Jacque Vaughn’s team.

Philadelphia 76ers: Last but not least, the Philadelphia 76ers could use more firepower, especially if they lose James Harden. He could provide a solid scoring punch off the bench, which is something they’ve lacked whenever Tyrese Maxey hasn’t started.