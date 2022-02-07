With the trade deadline zooming in, the Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly trying to reshape their roster for the final stretch of the season. Check out what they intend to do.

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the NBA season with high hopes and expectations. They're currently sitting at a 26-28 record and the ninth spot in the Western Conference, showing little-to-none signs of a turnaround.

Frank Vogel's squad has lacked effort and consistency throughout the season. Their defense has been way below average and they look far from a team that could make a deep playoff push.

That's why multiple analysts believe the Lakers are going to be one of the most aggressive teams ahead of the deadline. However, they might as well end up being sellers instead of buyers.

NBA Rumors: Lakers Want To Trade Russell Westbrook

For starters, the Russell Westbrook experiment hasn't exactly worked. But, as much as they'd like to turn back time or move his massive deal, that just doesn't seem likely, at least in the foreseeable future.

“It’s obvious they’re trying to move Westbrook, which is damn near impossible. They know that roster’s just not working," an anonymous NBA executive told Heavy.

Multiple Players Are Also Available

Moreover, Rob Pelinka is also reportedly trying to get rid of most of the team's spare parts in an attempt to land a star player. But given the lack of assets they have, that's not very likely to happen, either.

(Transcript via Silver Screen & Roll)

“Listen, the Lakers are obviously not a great spot right now. And they’re looking. They’re trying. From DeAndre Jordan, to Dwight Howard, to the Kent Bazemores of the world, to trying to see what this Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and first-round pick package can get (they’re trying)."

“I don’t know specific other frameworks that have been thrown out there, but the way it’s been described to me is they’ve just been calling teams and saying ‘hey, Talen Horton-Tucker, a first and Kendrick Nunn: What can that get us?’ I think that’s really where they’re at right now. I don’t think they’re going to use that to move Russ. That’s seemed unlikely all along. They’re using that pick as a way to upgrade, not as a way to get off Russ’ salary.”

The Lakers may have to deal with the fact that they put together a roster that doesn't mesh well. They'll need to either make adjustments to try and change from within or be stuck with this squad until the end of the season.