Ben Simmons doesn't seem to have a future in Philadelphia but the Sixers haven't found him a new destination so far. According to a recent report, interested teams are starting to feel tired and feel that the 76ers still eye Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal.

The months have gone by and Ben Simmons' situation with the Philadelphia 76ers is pretty much the same since his stand-off began. The Australian may still be tied to the Sixers, but he couldn't seem further away from the team.

Despite his absence, Philadelphia has been doing fine in the 2021-22 NBA season. But there's no use in having Simmons on the sidelines for much longer, while the 25-year-old also needs to have playing time again.

The Sixers, however, know Simmons' worth and were unwilling to let him leave for anything less than another All-Star player. Their demands could prove them costly, though, as they've prevented them from finding a trade partner so far. But it looks like they're still holding for the likes of Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal.

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers frustrate Ben Simmons suitors with Lillard, Beal hopes

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, teams who showed interest in Ben Simmons have began to grow tired of Daryl Morey's demands to let him leave. Apparently, his stance would also have to do with a desire to make a late push for Lillard or Beal.

"Sources say the Sixers — who have been on the lookout for an All-Star in return for Simmons for so long now — have continued to ask for a massive haul in return while frustrating some suitors along the way. As such, some team executives remain convinced that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is still waiting for Portland’s Damian Lillard or Washington’s Bradley Beal to be made available down the line (i.e. this summer at the earliest)," Amick reported.

Lillard has already shut down any trade rumors involving him and his exit from the Blazers looks unlikely - especially halfway through the season, while Beal might not be available at all either.

However, the Sixers' return expectations are crystal clear. They want another superstar and look willing to wait as long as it takes until that happens. But with the trade deadline drawing nearer, it remains to be seen if they'll be willing to go beyond that date without trading Simmons.