The Knicks failed to build on a remarkable campaign this season and are back in the drawing board hoping to turn things around next year. New York is expected to add at point guard, and it has a new name on its radar.

Besides the Los Angeles Lakers, the New York Knicks were one of the most disappointing teams in the 2021-22 NBA season, given how many expectations they created with their previous campaign.

Last year, the Knicks made a surprising run to the postseason by finishing fourth in the East, which even resulted in a Coach of the Year award for Tom Thibodeau. This season, however, they haven't even made the play-in tournament.

Changes need to be made in New York, and it seems that the team will prioritize landing a playmaking point guard to elevate his teammates. Many names have been linked with them, and the latest to join the list is Malcolm Brogdon.

Rumor: Malcolm Brogdon draws interest from the Knicks

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, Brogdon could become a possible target for the Knicks considering that the Indiana Pacers landed Tyrese Haliburton in February.

"The Pacers are at a crossroads, trying to figure out if they are totally rebuilding or going for it next season after trading Sabonis to Sacramento in a big package that landed young point guard Tyrese Haliburton, among others," Berman wrote.

"Haliburton’s addition has made the Pacers evaluate the future of their incumbent point guard, Malcolm Brogdon, whom the Knicks have some interest in as he’s a better defender and with more size than free agent Jalen Brunson. Brogdon is 6-foot-5 but comes with a heavy contract."

Berman adds that the Knicks could also keep an eye on Myles Turner, who was subject of trade rumors before the February deadline. Donovan Mitchell has also been linked with New York before, given that his future in Utah looks uncertain. Who will end up in the Big Apple is still a guessing game, but it seems clear that the Knicks will try to upgrade their roster.