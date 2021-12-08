Even though it's only been a couple of months since the NBA season started, it's clear that some players are pretty close to switching sides. Check out the top 5 players that could be traded soon.

The NBA trade deadline is still several weeks away but a few teams - like the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings- have already expressed their desire to move on from certain pieces and engage in trade talks.

Some big names like Damian Lillard, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons have stolen most of the trade-related headlines as of late. But even if they're moved, it's unlikely to be any time soon as their contracts aren't exactly easy to trade.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the 5 best players that could be traded any time soon, with the Lakers, Clippers, and Sixers as some of the most active trade suitors looking to strengthen their roster.

NBA Rumors: 5 Stars That Could Be Traded Soon

5. Jerami Grant

Season Stats: 20.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.1 SPG, 41.8% FG

Simply put, the Detroit Pistons have no use for Jerami Grant and vice versa. He's due to make $20 million and the Pistons don't need him taking shots away from Cade Cunningham or Saddiq Bey.

Grant is a versatile defender that can play and guard both forward spots and even some small-ball center. While not the best shooter, he's capable of knocking down the occasional three-pointer. He's the jack of all trades and would be a massive pickup for a contender.

4. Buddy Hield

Season Stats: 15.9 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 2.3 APG, 3.6 3PG, 38.8% FG

Recently, the Sacramento Kings pretty much admitted that they fielded calls for Buddy Hield in the offseason, which is far from a surprise. He's never hesitated to speak up and let the team know that he's looking forward to a bigger challenge.

Hield is one of the most prolific three-point shooters in the Association. He can play at the two, the three, start, or come off the bench. He was pretty close to joining the Los Angeles Lakers last summer before they traded for Russell Westbrook.

3. Kemba Walker

Season Stats: 11.7 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 3.1 APG, 1.1 SPG, 42.9% FG

Kemba Walker is out of the New York Knicks rotation but that doesn't mean that he should be out of the league. He looked washed in New York and was even a worse defender than usual but he still has some left in the tank.

Walker could take his career back from the ground somewhere else. He's on a team-friendly deal and is the ultimate low-risk / high-reward pickup. He could provide some instant offense off the bench for guard-needy contenders. We're looking at you, Sixers.

2. Christian Wood

Season Stats: 16.5 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 2.3 APG, 1.1 BPG, 46.6% FG

Following his breakout year, Christian Wood signed a big deal with the Houston Rockets last season. Now, both parties would be better off going separate ways, as it'll be a while before the Rockets are competitive again.

Wood can provide a solid interior presence on both ends of the glass for contenders looking for some size. The Rockets would clear the way for intriguing prospect Alperen Sengun to showcase his unicorn-like skill set.

1. Domantas Sabonis

Season Stats:17.8 PPG, 12.0 RPG, 4.1 APG, 1.2 SPG, 57.2% FG

The Indiana Pacers want to move on from Caris LeVert and either Myles Turner or Domantas Sabonis to start their rebuild. And while Turner could be cheaper and easier to get, we expect Sabonis to draw more interest in the trade market.

Sabonis is a dominant scorer in the paint and he can lock up both sides of the glass. He's not a good shooter so he'd be better off at the five, and he's a much better ball-handler and passer than most big men. The fit could be an issue but he's an All-Star for a reason.