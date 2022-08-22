The Knicks continue to be linked with Donovan Mitchell, for whom they reportedly have re-engaged in trade talks with the Jazz. In fact, New York would have already made an offer that didn't meet Utah's expectations.

After quiet weeks, the rumor mill is back in full swing as training camp draws nearer. Donovan Mitchell continues to be one of the biggest names on the market, as his future with the Jazz remains unclear.

Spida still has three more guaranteed years in his contract with Utah, yet the team's struggles to succeed in the playoffs could make him explore his options elsewhere. Of all the teams linked with Mitchell, the Knicks seem to have the most serious interest.

New York and Utah reportedly have re-engaged in trade conversations for the 25-year-old point guard, but they don't seem to be closing in on an agreement. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Jazz have already turned down an offer from the Knicks.

Rumor: The trade that could have already sent Donovan Mitchell to New York

"The Jazz and Knicks are in discussions on a trade that would send Donovan Mitchell to New York, according to sources. A deal is not considered imminent yet, but the Knicks are motivated to acquire Mitchell and have proposed new packages to Utah’s new front office led by CEO Danny Ainge," Shams wrote.

"New York made a recent offer of Evan Fournier, Obi Toppin, additional salary and two unprotected first-round draft picks (five total), league sources tell me and The Athletic’s Tony Jones. The Jazz’s asking price has been more significant than that."

The Jazz are open to negotiating Mitchell, but they seem reluctant in lowering their demands. The Knicks have what's necessary to make it happen, but it depends on how far they're willing to go just to land him.