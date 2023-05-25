The Golden State Warriors didn’t hesitate to sign Jordan Poole to a huge contract extension. He played a big role in their NBA championship win and looked like a star in the making.

But there have been plenty of rumors about his continuity with the team, and not because of how bad he played in the postseason but because of his careless attitude and snubbing the team’s veterans and coaches.

With that in mind, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report believes the Warriors could benefit from trading him and Jonathan Kuminga to the Toronto Raptors in return for OG Anunoby.

“Whether it was the preseason punch, a zillion early-season palming violations, the league figuring him out or general dissatisfaction with his role, Jordan Poole played like a guy who had a foot out the door all season.

His failure to fill a critical playoff niche as the Golden State Warriors’ main shot-creator behind Stephen Curry sealed the deal. The Warriors need depth, someone who’ll play within their system and financial relief, and the best way to get some of those things is to trade Poole, who’ll probably be better off running his own show without a teammate that tried to knock him out.”

Of course, this is a hypothetical move, but one that could make sense for both parties. The Raptors get two young players to build around and pair with Scottie Barnes, and one that’s already locked with a long-term deal.

As for the Warriors, they get a guy who’s way more coachable, and perhaps a better fit for their current project, even if he comes at a steep price and they have to give up two valuable youngins to get him.