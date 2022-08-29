In the wake of the Patrick Beverley trade, it looks like a matter of time before the Lakers part with Russell Westbrook. Brodie is once again subject of trade rumors, but that doesn't necessarily mean he will be moved soon.

The Lakers had a lot of expectations on Russell Westbrook, but it took only a few months for them to realize they may have made a mistake. Following a terrible start to life in LA, the Purple and Gold almost moved him halfway through the 2021-22 NBA season.

Brodie eventually stayed, though he did little to prove his doubters wrong. He struggled to be his true self on the floor, the Lakers missed the playoffs, and now he could be affected by the changes made on the roster.

Darvin Ham has publicly said he counts on him, LeBron James appears to believe in him as well, but the Lakers' actions seem to indicate otherwise. That said, it could take some time before they finally find Westbrook a new home.

Rumor: Lakers in no rush to trade Russell Westbrook

According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, the Lakers may not pull off a significant trade until February. Additionally, Windhorst said they will probably remain patient in moving Westbrook, as they don't want to pay just to get rid of him. Instead, they'll only pay to improve their roster.

“My guess is, by February, the Lakers will have made a significant trade. I don’t know who it will be for," Windhorst said in an appearance on "Lakers Talk with Allen Sliwa", via Eric Eulau of Sports Illustrated. "I just don’t know for sure. Just because the Nets may have a certain position today, doesn’t mean they’ll feel that way in six weeks. Doesn’t mean they’ll feel that way in three months.

“The Lakers may just have to remain patient. I think, the message the Lakers have sent is that they’re willing to pay to upgrade the roster but they do not want to pay to just trade off Russell Westbrook. Their mission is not to just trade Russ. They want to pay to significantly improve their team.”

Moving him may not be the priority, but Westbrook's days in Los Angeles seem to be numbered regardless. The Lakers may not be desperate to move him soon, but his departure appears to be a matter of time.