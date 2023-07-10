Victor Wembanyama knows that the NBA is a different level of intensity than the French basketball league or the Euroleague, where he won a championship. His agent and other people around him are planning to keep him healthy during his time with the Spurs.

Even though Victor is skinny, he will need to improve his conditioning and his game. He recently admitted that he felt sluggish against the fast pace of the NBA in the 2023 Summer League.

However, he knows that his body is different from other big men in the league. He cannot gain muscle like Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had to strengthen his body to become the dominant player that he is today.

Wemby’s agent plan to keep him healthy

Bouna Ndiaye, Wembanyama’s agent, is planning to keep him slim and prevent him from gaining muscle. He just needs to strengthen his core. Ndiaye recently said, “We’re going to fight to not put weight on his body. Weight on his body is a big mistake. We focus on strength, core.”

Information about Ndiaye’s plan was published on andscape.com. In addition to the plan to keep him healthy and away from injuries, Victor’s agent said that he and his team are happy that the French player linked up with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Ndiaye said, “We were very pleased that he linked up with Jabbar who played until 41 years old. That’s the path that we want to take.”

Victor Wembanyama didn’t have the best debut in the Summer League, but he showed much more in his second game than in his first. His stats were outshone by another big man, Chet Holmgren, in the first game.