Victor Wembanyama made his debut with the San Antonio Spurs in the 2023 Summer League, but his first game was not as good as everyone expected. However, he proved that he was ready to play against other hungry players like him.

The Spurs know that Wembanyama will have to go through an adaptation process before becoming a starter in the 2023-2024 regular season. However, due to his previous experience in France, that process is likely to be faster than they think.

The Spurs also have other players who have shown better performances during the Summer League, so they won’t have to rely entirely on Wembanyama. One of those players is Sidy Cissoko, another French player who could help the team in the upcoming season.

What did Spurs decide about Wembanyama in the Summer League?

According to multiple sources, Tim Bontemps and Mike Finger, the San Antonio Spurs will no longer use Victor Wembanyama during the 2023 Summer League in Las Vegas. Wembanyama’s last game was against the Portland Trail Blazers, where he had 27 points and 12 rebounds, but the Spurs lost that game 80-85.

The San Antonio Spurs were scheduled to play the Washington Wizards on July 11 at the Thomas & Mack Center at 10:30 PM (ET). So far, they have one loss and one win in the Summer League, with their only win coming against the Charlotte Hornets 76-68.