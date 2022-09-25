When the NBA franchises start off their first trainning sessions, there's a feeling that the upcoming NBA season is getting closer and closer. Find out when and which teams will tip-off the 2022-23 NBA season.

The tip-off for the 2022-23 NBA Season is getting closer. In fact, most of the NBA franchises have their roster and contracts already signed off. That's why most of them have already started their trainning sessions for a full 82-game schedule to fight for a spot in the NBA Playoffs.

However, there are teams who are still looking for a trade in oder to close out their roster for the upcoming season. For example, the Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to make the Russell Westbrook trade happen at almost any cost. Another could be a last-minute trade for Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns to anyone that could afford his massive contract.

Although, there isn't much time, as the NBA Preseason games are already scheduled to tip off on the upcoming first weeks of October. As the time clock is ticking down, there are four time who will tip-off another regular season, find out which teams are.

Which teams will play in the opening night for the NBA 2022-23 season?

As announced by the National Basketball Association, the opening week will feature 55 basketball games in total. On the other hand, on the opening night, the Eastern Conference champions, the Boston Celtics will host the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Los Angeles Lakers will visit the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, where the Dubs will be given their NBA Championship Rings prior to the game.

Both games will be televised nationwide, and will be played on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. Also, there will be 12 games on the next day, Wednesday, October 19. One of those games will be the rematch of the last season's Western Conference Semifinals between the Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns.

Whereas on Friday, October 21, there will be a rematch of the last season's Eastern Conference finals at the FTX Arena, where the Miami Heat will host the Boston Celtics. And the opening week will close out with a clash between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center on Tuesday, October 25.