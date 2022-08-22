Basketball is a team sport, but there's always a player that stands out the most. Especially when it comes to the scoring, which helps the team to win not only matches, but to clinch championship rings.

Basketball has changed a lot over time. Since it was first organized in a league, certain players have gained bigger roles than others. Especially, the players who are active on the offensive end, which the National Basketball Association started to recognize for the points made in each game.

Now, when it comes to talk about the best scoring players, it is mandatory to name Michael Jordan, who has the most scoring titles of all-time. The Chicago Bulls legend has ten scoring championships. Right behind him is Wilt Chamberlain with seven scoring titles.

So, now that the league has players with better defensive skills and better defensive styles than before, a scoring championship could give a player the recognition to be an all-time scorer. But, the question still remains, who is this player?

Which active NBA player has the most scoring titles?

Since the 2009-10 NBA season, there has been six different scoring champions. All of these players are still active in the National Basketball Association. Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Stephen Curry and Joel Embiid are on the list.

According to the specialized site StatMuse, in this 13-season span, Carmelo Anthony and Joel Embiid, both have won just one scoring title. Anthony won it in the 2012-13 season, whereas the Nigerian player won it in the 2021-22 season.

The list continues with Russell Westbrook and Stephen Curry with two scoring championships. One place above them with three scoring titles, is James Harden. Therefore, the active NBA player with most scoring titles is Kevin Durant, he has won four times.