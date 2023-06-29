The 2022-2023 season for the Phoenix Suns was relatively good, they had a winning record of 45-37 and reached the postseason where they lost in the conference semifinals by 2-4 to the current NBA Champions, Denver Nuggets.

Kevin Durant will continue to play with the Suns during the 2023-2024 season, he hopes that the front office will do everything possible to find new players who can help him reach the playoffs again.

So far the Phoenix Suns have two new important additions, a new head coach, Frank Vogel and star shooting guard Bradley Beal who was traded for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and other benefits.

Who will be the Euroleague star who could join the Suns for the 2023-2024 season?

According to EuroHoops, the Phoenix Suns would be considering Mike James, he was already part of the franchise in 2017 but he had to go to the Euroleague for about 5 years to finish developing his game. It is said that one of James’ negative points is that he is weak defensively.

During his stay in the Euroleague, Mike James won the Greek League twice, he also has a French league and Italian Supercup title, and was named All-EuroLeague First Team in 2022 and 2-time Greek League MVP, among other awards.

In 2022 Mike James criticized Steph Curry calling him ‘one-dimensional’, that comment was labeled as viral and controversial as James negatively compared Curry’s career to LeBron James, Kevin Durant and other superstars.