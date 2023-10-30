The Oklahoma City Thunder didn’t hesitate to take a chance on Chet Holmgren. Despite all the injury concerns that come with players with his type of body, they knew the upside was just too high to ignore.

There are always doubts about lanky seven-footers and how they may not be able to withstand the physical burden of an 82-game regular season. And with Holmgren missing his entire rookie season nursing a foot injury, all eyes were on him now.

So far, so good for the Gonzaga product. He’s been a major factor as a rim protector for the 2-1 Thunder, also showcasing his shot-making and ball-handling skills on the other end of the floor.

Even Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was impressed with his game. However, the reigning NBA Finals MVP believes he needs to get ‘a little bit fatter’ to take his game to the next level.

Nikola Jokic Says Chet Holmgren Needs To Get Fatter

“He’s a really talented guy, but this is his first year. He’s still learning everything: the game, how quick it is, where is (he at) an advantage, where is (he at) a disadvantage,” Jokic told The Denver Post. “I think he needs experience. I think he needs to be a little bit fatter, to be honest. But yes, he has a talent that is unique.”

Jokic got bragging rights over the former No. 2 pick, leading the Nuggets to a 128-95 road win over the Thunder. He scored 28 points with 14 rebounds and five dimes, while Holmgren had 19 points with four rebounds.

Even so, he’s had a solid start to his NBA career, averaging 15.3 points with 7.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, and 2.3 blocks per game on 57.1% from the floor, 54.5% from beyond the arc, and 72.7% from the charity stripe, all while not even being his team’s primary scorer.

Holmgren Disagrees With Jokic

Needless to say, Jokic isn’t the only one who has urged Holmgren to bulk up a little. Nonetheless, he doesn’t think he needs to add weight just for the sake of it, as it could be a disservice to his body:

“It’s not just about being big,” Holmgren said on All The Smoke. “There’s so much into the game now. You got to be able to move still and do so many different things. It’s not necessarily about gaining weight. It’s really just trying to work on my body — stronger, more athletic. The weight kinda comes with it, as you add some muscle and get older, you always add weight. I don’t want to add the wrong weight just get some big broad shoulders, and now I’m moving slow, can’t move (and) my knees hurt. The focus has been working on my body all around and how it plays into my game.”

Holmgren staying healthy could do wonders for the Thunder’s postseason aspirations. And while they’re definitely going to take a cautious approach with him early in his career, he’s looked strong and healthy in his first handful of games in the Association.