Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets are just one win away of the first championship in franchise history. After a 53-29 record in the regular season, they clinched the No.1 seed in the Western Conference and have looked unstoppable in the playoffs.

The Nuggets won 4-1 over the Minnesota Timberwolves and then eliminated two star caliber rosters against the Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Lakers. None of those series even went to a Game 7.

Now, during the 2023 NBA Finals, the Denver Nuggets have found a recipe to stop Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat. Nikola Jokic talked about it after winning Game 4 on the road.

NBA Finals 2023: Nikola Jokic reveals the secret behind Nuggets’ success

According to Nikola Jokic, the key in the NBA Finals has been to avoid just a star matchup between him and Jimmy Butler. The Serbian player admits that a full team’s contribution is why they’re ahead in the series.

“Before the Finals, I said the goal is the Nuggets to beat the Heat. Not Jamal (Murray) or me or anybody beat their main players. That’s why. Christian (Braun) won us Game 3, Aaron Gordon and Bruce (Brown) won us Game 4.”

Even though Jokic has been spectacular and most definitely will be the MVP of the series, he is convinced that only a team effort will give them the long awaited ring. “We believe in them (teammates) and probably next game somebody else is gonna step up. We believe in every player that we have.”