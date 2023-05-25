Finding success in the NBA Draft is hard. Projections are just that, and more often than not, what’s written on paper ages quite poorly, and that was the case with Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

Jokic was the 41st pick in his class. He was literally drafted during a Taco Bell commercial, and he wasn’t even in attendance. Fast forward to today, and he’s a two-time MVP and arguably the best offensive player on Earth.

So, now that Jokic has led the Nuggets to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history, we’ll take a look back at some of his scouting reports, which are obviously pure comedy now.

Nikola Jokic’s Scouting Reports From The NBA Draft Are Hilarious

Stevan Petrovic, NBADraft.net

“An average athlete lacking great speed and leaping ability … Foot speed is a big liability. He may struggle to stay in front of NBA athletes at the center position … Needs to improve as a post player, gain strength and develop a repertoire of back to the basket moves.

Defense is a real weakness at this point due to lack of lateral speed and lack of strength. His length is a big plus, but he’ll need to continue to work on becoming stronger and learn to anticipate in order to overcome his lack of quickness … Despite being a younger guy, his upside appears limited by his lack of explosiveness and foot speed.”

Daniel O’Brien, Bleacher Report

“As previously mentioned, unathletic players can survive in the NBA and even earn prominent roles.

If Jokic can deliver accurate shooting and make the right plays when the ball is in his hands, he could be a poor-man’s Diaw and a long-range threat like Antic. Jokic would probably be the fourth or fifth scoring option when he’s in the game, but all that matters is whether he plays efficiently.

Unfortunately, his defense will likely prevent him from ever playing 30-plus minutes or starting. However, there’s no shame in being a respectable reserve on a winning team in the future.”

Of course, this is not a knock on those scouts by any means. Not even the most optimistic staff member on the Nuggets thought Jokic would turn out to become a legend.

But that’s the funny thing with the NBA Draft. It’s not where you’re picked or how much praise you get when you enter the league; it’s all about proving the doubters wrong and never stop grinding.