After the 2022-2023 NBA season ends, the race begins for what will be one of the biggest Drafts in the history of the league, among the prospects is a talented French player.

Victor Wembanyama is a name that will surely be known in the 2023-2024 NBA season if he manages to be selected, it is very likely that it will happen, by some team in the upcoming draft.

It is not the first time that a French player like him has become the focus of everyone's attention, but Victor is special with his height at 7-3 (2.21m) being a power forward similar to LeBron James but with a much more lethal wingspan at 240cm (8-foot).

But like every player, Victor Wembanyama has a weak point that could limit his career in the NBA. Despite the fact that he is the good guy, it is likely that he will not be able to play as a pro for long due to his height.

How good is Victor Wembanyama?

Aside from being a tall player, Wembanyama is good at defending and is considered a shot-blocker like no other prospect because he knows how to use his height at the right time.

Among Wembanyama's weaknesses is his height which could be an important factor in keeping his knees and ankles healthy during his career, and another weakness is that Victor is a skinny player and has problems covering stronger players.