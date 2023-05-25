Ja Morant is not going through the best time right now. After being eliminated by the Los Angeles Lakers from the 2023 NBA Playoffs, the Memphis Grizzlies star guard posted a cryptic message on social media, alerting the fans and even the police.

Ja Morant alerts the police after cryptic social media posts

Ja Morant’s off-court behaviour has not been the best lately. After showing off a firearm on an Instagram live session, now he alarmed the police once again by posting images alongside cryptic messages.

Police from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee had to conduct a welfare check on Ja Morant this Wednesday, according to The Commerical Appeal. The guard posted phrases saying “Love ya ma,” “Love ya pops” and “You da greatest baby girl, love ya”, alongside pictures of each member of his family. The stories have already been deleted.

All those images alerted the police, NBA fans and, of course, his family. The last picture was of himself alongside the word “Bye”. Officers checked on Ja Morant and then the Sheriff’s Office released a statement about his status.

“Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies checked on Ja Morant at his residence this morning and he is fine. He advised us that he is taking a break from social media.”

These were Morant’s first posts on his Instagram since being suspended by the NBA for displaying a firearm. The police were concerned about his health after these posts, so they reacted quickly to check on the guard.