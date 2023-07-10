The Golden State Warriors didn’t hesitate to pull the plug on the Jordan Poole experiment, which seemed like a big possibility after watching him struggle in the NBA playoffs and some reported attitude issues.

But the fact that they swapped him for Chris Paul — who had been a bit of a sworn enemy for the Warriors for over a decade — was, to say the least, a major surprise.

That’s obviously tied to his rivalry with Stephen Curry and the different styles of play here. But according to the four-time NBA champion, there’s nothing but excitement to work alongside him.

Stephen Curry Is Excited To Play With Chris Paul

“I mean, I’m super excited in terms of, you know our history, competing against CP over the years,” Curry told ESPN. “He’s an unbelievable talent, one of the best point guards to ever play this game. It’s well understood every team that he’s been on, has been elevated, and obviously, we’ve won championships; we’re trying to get back to that level, and to add a guy like that knows how to run an offense, that is pretty versatile in terms of what he can do.”

“I know everybody gonna talk about our age and all that, but it’s just about trying to put the pieces together with a lot of high IQ guys that know how to play basketball,” continued Steph. “So, excited about the opportunity; it’s kind of surreal knowing all the things that we’ve been through, but that’s how the league works, and we’re going to make the most of this opportunity moving forward.”

At the end of the day, winners, professionals, and veterans always find ways to coexist for the sake of the team, and those two are some of the biggest professionals in the game.