The Golden State Warriors decided to cut ties with Jordan Poole. He got into the team’s veterans nerves long before Draymond Green punched him, and reportedly shut down every attempt to make amends afterward.

Multiple reports cite that Poole’s attitude had gotten into all veterans’ heads. He wasn’t liked and was isolated in the locker room, and it’s not like his play on the court backed up his body language off it.

Following the Dubs’ elimination, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr shared their thoughts on what may have went wrong in the season. And now that we know he was traded for Chris Paul, it seems like Kerr took a big shot at him before the trade.

Steve Kerr May Have Called Out Jordan Poole

“None of those guys on Miami [Heat] are sitting there saying, ‘Well, I didn’t play,’ or ‘Man, they put in so-and-so,'” Kerr said on Draymond Green’s podcast. “They’re just all about winning. And you know this from our groups that we’ve had, when you have that championship mentality, every guy is bought in, every guy is just trying to win, nobody — nobody cares about any of that stuff.”

“You don’t go in the locker room saying, ‘Well, I should have played more.’ You just want to win,” continued Kerr. “And that’s the beauty of finding that magic when you have a championship team, is that everybody is bought in, and it makes the decisions for the coach really simple. You just go with your gut, go with whoever’s playing well.”

Then, just a couple of weeks later, Poole — who openly complained about his playing time — was gift-wrapped and sent to the nation’s capital, so now you know how his own coach felt about him all along, and this trade makes so much more sense now.