Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks face each other on Friday at Ball Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions, odds, and how to watch 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Denver Nuggets will meet with Milwaukee Bucks at Ball Arena in Denver, on Friday, November 26, 2021, at 9:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their jubilee 100th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Denver Nuggets are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 62 direct duels to this day, while the Milwaukee Bucks have celebrated a triumph in 37 matches so far.

The last time they clashed was on March 2, 2021, and it ended in a 128-97 win for the Nuggets away in the previous 2020-21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2021-2022 NBA season.

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Information

Date: Friday, November 26, 2021

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Ball Arena, Denver

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Storylines

Denver Nuggets have been in a dissatisfying form in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have five losses (LLLLL). Meanwhile, Milwaukee Bucks have been in a totally opposite form from their next opponents, winning all five in their last matches (WWWWW).

The Bucks are currently sitting in sixth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.579. While the Nuggets are placed, in eighth place of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.500.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 28, 1976, and it ended in a 119-100 win for the Nuggets.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks, to be played on Friday, at the Ball Arena in Denver, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming) in the United States. Other options include NBA TV.

Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Denver Nuggets vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup. However, judging by the Bucks' recent form, we can expect them to win on the road.