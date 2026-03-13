Trending topics:
World Baseball Classic

What happens if Team USA loses or wins today vs Canada in 2026 World Baseball Classic?

Team USA got another chance at the 2026 World Baseball Classic after a very complicated first round of the tournament.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Follow us on Google!
Aaron Judge of Team USA
© Kenneth Richmond/Getty ImagesAaron Judge of Team USA

Team USA faces Canada in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. After a huge scare in the first round, coming very close to elimination, the Americans now have a second chance to chase the title.

Mark DeRosa’s team features a spectacular roster with names like Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, Alex Bregman, Kyle Schwarber, and Paul Skenes. However, after three wins at the start of the tournament, the loss to Italy was a wake-up call.

Meanwhile, Canada is one of the biggest surprises of the WBC after finishing first in Pool A over Puerto Rico, Cuba, Colombia, and Panama. Thanks to extraordinary pitching, the Canadians could become the dark horse during the knockout stages.

Advertisement

What happens if Team USA loses today vs Canada in WBC?

If Team USA loses today against Canada, the American squad will be officially eliminated from the 2026 World Baseball Classic. It would be a disappointing ending for a team that was considered by fans and experts to be the tournament favorite.

What happens if Team USA win today against Canada?

If Team USA defeats Canada, that will clinch a ticket to the semifinals of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The next opponent in Miami would be the winner of the game between the Dominican Republic and Korea.

Advertisement
Is Team Mexico eliminated from 2026 World Baseball Classic after loss against Italy?

see also

Is Team Mexico eliminated from 2026 World Baseball Classic after loss against Italy?

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro
ALSO READ
Team USA confirms starting lineup to face Canada in 2026 World Baseball Classic quarterfinals
MLB

Team USA confirms starting lineup to face Canada in 2026 World Baseball Classic quarterfinals

How many fans are attending Team USA vs Canada at 2026 WBC tonight?
MLB

How many fans are attending Team USA vs Canada at 2026 WBC tonight?

Team USA heads to WBC QF vs Canada without Skubal, Wacha, Yarbrough
MLB

Team USA heads to WBC QF vs Canada without Skubal, Wacha, Yarbrough

2026 World Baseball Classic bracket and quarterfinals schedule set with Team USA facing Canada
MLB

2026 World Baseball Classic bracket and quarterfinals schedule set with Team USA facing Canada

Better Collective Logo