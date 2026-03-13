What happens if Team USA loses or wins today vs Canada in 2026 World Baseball Classic?

Team USA faces Canada in the quarterfinals of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. After a huge scare in the first round, coming very close to elimination, the Americans now have a second chance to chase the title.

Mark DeRosa’s team features a spectacular roster with names like Aaron Judge, Bryce Harper, Alex Bregman, Kyle Schwarber, and Paul Skenes. However, after three wins at the start of the tournament, the loss to Italy was a wake-up call.

Meanwhile, Canada is one of the biggest surprises of the WBC after finishing first in Pool A over Puerto Rico, Cuba, Colombia, and Panama. Thanks to extraordinary pitching, the Canadians could become the dark horse during the knockout stages.

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What happens if Team USA loses today vs Canada in WBC?

If Team USA loses today against Canada, the American squad will be officially eliminated from the 2026 World Baseball Classic. It would be a disappointing ending for a team that was considered by fans and experts to be the tournament favorite.

What happens if Team USA win today against Canada?

If Team USA defeats Canada, that will clinch a ticket to the semifinals of the 2026 World Baseball Classic. The next opponent in Miami would be the winner of the game between the Dominican Republic and Korea.

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