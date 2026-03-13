Falcons sign Tua Tagovailoa to one-year deal: How much will Atlanta pay the QB?

The Atlanta Falcons have officially signed Tua Tagovailoa to a one-year deal. However, fans are still wondering: how much will the Falcons actually pay of the quarterback’s salary considering the money he is still owed by the Miami Dolphins?

A few days ago, it was confirmed that Tua Tagovailoa would join the Atlanta Falcons following his release by the Dolphins. Fortunately for the NFC South club, they landed a veteran quarterback for very little money.

On Friday, it was confirmed that Tagovailoa signed a one-year, $1.215 million deal with the Falcons. This is the league minimum for this type of contract, and the Dolphins will have to absorb the rest of the guaranteed money.

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Why are the Falcons paying $1.215 million to Tua Tagovailoa?

In the contract extension the Dolphins gave Tagovailoa in 2024, they structured it so that the quarterback had specific guaranteed money per season. Because the deal included offset language, Miami is still on the hook for his $54 million guaranteed salary in 2026.

Of that total, the $1.215 million paid by Atlanta will be deducted from Miami’s obligation, but the Dolphins still owe him the remaining $52.7 million. This was a financial hit the Dolphins accepted once they confirmed Tagovailoa would be released.

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The one-year deal Tua signed with the Falcons will make him an unrestricted free agent in 2027. If he has a solid season—where he is expected to compete with Michael Penix Jr. for the starting role—he may earn more lucrative offers in the upcoming offseason.

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