Warriors’ Draymond Green thinks Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama is an otherworldly player

The impact of Victor Wembanyama with the San Antonio Spurs has become one of the biggest revolutions in the NBA. Because of that, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green weighed in on Jaylen Brown’s statement about Wembanyama being the best two-way player during an episode of The Draymond Green Show, strongly agreeing while also suggesting that Wembanyama should not even be placed in the same category as other players.

“Wemby is this otherworldly thing, man. Like, I’m not even going to say otherworldly person, he is just this otherworldly thing, and everything that he does is going to take you like four people to do. Like, he is that special of a player. I think if he keeps this up, it’s going to be him who has to go snatch the MVP award.”

“Wemby’s been incredible, man. He does it on both ends of the floor. Talking about, ‘Is Wemby the best two-way player in the league?’ No, he’s not. He’s something else. Putting him in a category with everybody else, it just ain’t… He’s something else, we’re just gonna put it that way. He’s different from every player.” Green said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Wembanyama stands out as a two-way player

The Warriors forward is not usually quick to praise young stars around the league, which makes his comments about Wembanyama even more notable. His production supports the praise, as the Spurs star is averaging 24.2 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.0 blocks this season.

Victor Wembanyama of San Antonio Spurs.

Advertisement

Thanks to his height and growing strength, he already dominates the paint, yet he is also a skilled shooter who averages 5.3 three-point attempts per game. His combination of size and versatility has made him one of the most remarkable talents the NBA has seen, and he has played at a Defensive Player of the Year level since his rookie season.

Advertisement

Beyond the numbers, Wembanyama has been viewed as a generational talent, a towering presence with the ball skills of a guard, impressive shooting ability and a style that is not limited by his height. That combination has helped place the Spurs among the teams to watch as they continue building toward future title contention.

Advertisement

The strong support around Wembanyama

Wembanyama has also been complemented by a strong supporting cast with room to grow. DeAaron Fox has provided energetic two-way play at point guard and is averaging 19.1 points and 6.4 assists, while Stephon Castle has quickly entered the conversation as one of the most promising two-way players in the league, averaging 16.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists this NBA season.