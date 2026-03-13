World Baseball Classic: Team USA placing pitch limit on Logan Webb vs. Canada

Team USA plans to maximize Logan Webb’s outing in the quarterfinal game against Canada, but his workload will be capped at about 10 pitches below the limit set by the 2026 World Baseball Classic rules for that stage.

Bob Nightengale reported the restriction on X, citing comments from the U.S. manager. “Logan Webb will be limited to about 70 pitches tonight for Team USA, Mark DeRosa says, and has a fresh bullpen,” the MLB insider wrote.

What many Team USA fans may not realize is that the WBC enforces specific pitch limits for pitchers. During the quarterfinals, pitchers are allowed to throw up to 80 pitches, an increase from the 65-pitch limit that applied during pool play.

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Webb has delivered for the national team

Webb started Team USA’s opening game in the 2026 World Baseball Classic and turned in a strong performance. He worked four innings, allowing one hit and one run, a home run, while striking out six, finishing with a 2.25 ERA. Heading into the quarterfinal matchup against Canada, his arm should be well prepared.

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Team USA also features a deep bullpen that could support Webb in the quarterfinal game. In that first outing, Webb threw 52 pitches, well below the 65-pitch limit during pool play, and faced 13 batters.

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Like the other arms in the Team USA bullpen, Webb brings significant MLB experience and can help the national team compete in any game. Canada, however, lost only one game during pool play, showing it will not be an easy matchup.